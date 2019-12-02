Maurice Costello

Maurice “Maury” E. Costello passed away at Waunakee Manor on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. Maury was born Aug. 28, 1923, in Pittsburgh, Penn. The only son of Maurice A. and Rose Hull Costello, he was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Mildred Plummer. Maury spent 44 years in Pittsburgh. After college at Miami of Ohio University, his career in railroad supply sales enabled him to travel throughout the United States. He met, then married the love of his life, Jeanne Adele Arnold, in 1951 (he is survived by Jeanne and his children Kevin, Kathy (Ken) Sherman, Robert (Colleen) and grandchildren Pete Sherman, Patrick and Claire Costello). Maury and his family moved to the Main Line of Philadelphia in 1967 where he continued his career in sales until he retired at age 74. In 2014, Maury and Jeanne followed their daughter Kathy to Waunakee. He frequently commented that he thought Waunakee was the best kept secret in America. He was truly enthusiastic about life. When asked how he was doing, he always responded, “Couldn’t be better!!” His passion for golf, travel, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Pittsburgh Pirates (he worked as an usher while in grade school at the Pirates’ Old Forbes Field) provided him with a lot of good memories and stories that he readily shared. He loved his family and his friends at the Cannery Row Apartments. Family and friends are invited to join in a celebration of his life on Saturday, Dec. 7, at St. John’s Church in Waunakee with visitation beginning at 11:30 a.m., followed by Mass at 12:30 p.m. at a lunch reception.

