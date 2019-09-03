Waunakee –– Marcy Greiber, 83, loving wife of Charles, passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, on their 61st wedding anniversary. She was born on March 17, 1936, to Theresa and Anton Kalscheur in Waunakee. Marcy met her husband at Turner Hall and they were married on Aug. 26, 1958. She was a lifelong resident of Waunakee. She was a stay-at-home mother while her children were young and later worked at CUNA Mortgage. She loved all sporting events, especially those involving her children and grandchildren. She never turned down the opportunity to go shopping, cross country skiing, golfing, fishing or just to go for long drives with Chuck with no planned destination. She especially enjoyed vacationing with her family and friends.
Marcy is survived by her loving husband Chuck and children, Ron (friend Natalie), Karen (George) Gutknecht, Rick (Connie), Rob (Nina) and Kim (Tom) Glaser; grandchildren Charlie (Leah), Bryce, Sarah, Dan, Lauren (John), Andrew, Abbey, Patrick, Nicholas, Leah, and Kaitlin; and great-grandchild Luke. Also survived by her siblings, Ken (Sally), Ellen McSherry, Leo (Dinah), Anita Marquart, Bev (Niles) Munson, and Dave (Marsha). She was preceded in death by her twin sisters, Julie and Liz, and brother, John. She is survived by in-laws, Ken Brunner, Bob Helman, Genny Greiber and Ray (Betty) Greiber.
The family would like to thank the amazing staff of Agrace and Heritage Senior Living for their compassionate care over the past year.
Winn-Crest Funeral and Cremation Service
