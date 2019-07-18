A Loving Memories Obituary
“Bunny” Florence Anne (Forsberg) Stuart
April 12, 1935 - May 3, 2019. 84 years old.
b. Lundberg, a. Forsberg
Annie Forsberg Stuart died peacefully in her sleep May 3 at 8:30 a.m. in the loving, selfless care of her husband, Lawrence “Larry” Stuart at the sanctuary home Annie designed 55 years earlier, built and lived in for her last 53. Annie talked to Larry that fateful morning in her bed and went back to sleep to peacefully join our Father in Heaven.
Annie had two outstanding marriages in her life, both 30-plus years. One was to John Perham Hobbins of Madison in 1955 and one to Lawrence W Stuart of Ft. Atkinson, Wisconsin, in 1987.
Her first marriage was to businessman John Perham Hobbins born. May 4, 1934, in Butte, MT and died Jan 18, 2016 Dallas, TX. John was of the Hobbins-Suhr Capitol City Bank, American Exchange Bank families/1st German Bank. John and Annie had five biological children – John Forsberg (Paula) Hobbins (Giovanni (Jessica), Elizabetta, Anna), James Benjamin (Virginie) Hobbins… married by France’s Nicolas Sarkozy (Ashley-Anne b. Neuilly Sur Seine, FR, Savanna-Marie b. Paris, FR), Joseph Suhr Hobbins (Mitchell, Lucas), Jean Alicia (Kelly) Towne (Benjamin, Alicia (Kurt)), Jered Charles Hobbins. Annie is survived by these 5 children and 9 grandchildren.
Annie’s second marriage was with Lawrence W Stuart and his three children: Todd (Kristina) Stuart (Eric, Christian), Tyler (Ellen) Stuart (Nikki, Lance), Tiffany and Tim Strand (Elsie, Ari). Annie is survived by these 3 step-children and 6 step-grandchildren.
Born in Wilmette, Illinois, on Easter April 12, 1935, during the Great Depression, Annie was the oldest of three children, Suzanne, her younger sister, and little brother Charles Alvin Lundberg Jr.
Annie’s mother was Margery Alicia McCleary b. December 16, 1912 in Dayton, Ohio to parents Edwin L. and Rose (Gettier) McCleary of Dayton, OH. Her father was Charles Alvin Lundberg b. Dec 25, 1907, Chicago, Cook Cty, IL d. Oct 8, 1946 (aged 38) in Evanston, IL. Grandpa Charles H. was b. Oct 29, 1872 in Salina, KS and grandmother namesake Florence (Hoge) Lundberg b. Dec 31, 1870 in Morris IL. Margery cared selflessly for Charles and his health condition for more than a decade until his 1946 death. Later, Margery would do same for husband Del Forsberg in 2nd marriage.
Annie’s adoptive dad was Delbert Alton Forsberg b. Sept. 5, 1904, in Bertrand, NE was m. Sept. 17, 1949, at the Edgewater Hotel in Madison, WI to Margery Alicia Lundberg, assisted by Del’s parents Charles W. and Estella (Samuelson) Forsberg, and her own parents Edwin L. and Rose (Gettier) McCleary. Del fully adopted all three Lundberg children as his own and sired 3 more with Margery... twins Chris and Connie, and Adele.
Annie grew up in Wilmette, IL until age 14, then in Madison on the north shores of Lake Mendota at 1013 Woodward Dr. with her own horse stables, to 531 Farwell Drive, to lastly 33 Harbort Drive… walking distance from her Dad’s Forsberg Paper Box Co, Democrat Printing companies.
She was a graduate from Central High School and the University of Wisconsin-Madison in Interior Design, active in her sorority and a gifted varsity field hockey player. She was beautiful, smart, kind and a model for local stores. She met John Perham Hobbins in college who was UW Student Union President, a boxer on 1955 NCAA Natl Champion UW Boxing Team, in the Chi Psi fraternity, and the Union Beefeater Club President. Annie worked in John’s family businesses as did this son over the decades. She also worked for Central Colony (CWC).
“Annie’s Garden Bed and Breakfast” was a famous Madison destination for 30 years.
This son Ben, granddaughter Ashley-Anne traveled to Madison annually for home stays the last 5 years... Larry lovingly and faithfully took care of his “Bunny Rabbit”. Annie happily lived out her final years, days, minutes in her beloved home with her husband Larry as she wished, with her favorite pet companion Midge, her Siamese kitties, with my own dog, Jiffy …who all loved her.
Annie CRAVED Culvers, and the Cracker Barrell -her favorite home-style restaurants, loved our Fall Colors drives, trips to my home’s gardens, or together for doctor appointments, and my daily fishing to bring home her fish fries.
But mainly we spent quality weeks at a time just sitting together Mom, talking about old times over the long visits, enjoying Mom’s light, her happiness in nearly every thought and memory, holding her hands, spoiling her with her favorite fish fry meals, snacks, lots of love and well-deserved cuddling and quality time with Larry.
“You’ll make a helluva nurse, Ashley-Anne” she would tell granddaughter Ashley-Anne who conducted loving, needed spas, related TLC for Grandma. Deuce is in Nursing School.
“I wouldn’t change anything” Mom quipped about life and raising all of us.
Mom, We Love You and we will miss you. And, we will see you very soon. Keep my spot warm next to you!
In her HONOR, written by 2nd son, James Benjamin Hobbins, granddaughter Ashley-Anne
Link to FULL Text Online Memorial Page:
https://www.findagrave.com/memorial/201230378/florence-anne-stuart
