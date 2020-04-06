Beverly Grove

Madison — Beverly Jean Grove, age 90, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Oak Park Place from complications due to a fall.
She was born on July 12, 1929, in Richland County, WI, the daughter of Ralph D. and Labaune (Bonnie Standish) Powers.
Beverly attended Richland Normal School to become a teacher. She earned her Bachelor’s degree from UW-Eau Claire and her Master’s degree from UW-Madison. She won a national science foundation scholarship to attend coursework at Purdue. Beverly devoted her life to teaching, and was a teacher and principal at Waunakee School District for 37 years. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison and the Madison Moose Lodge. She attained Academy of Friendship, Star Recorder Degree and the College of Regents Degree with the Women of the Moose and enjoyed supporting Moose Heart and Moose Haven.
Survivors include her sister, Sharon (Lenny) Sperry; children, William G. Grove (Cynthia), Sherry L. Propson (Dave), Deanna J. Annon (Mark), Bill I. Grove (Pat) and Tani A. Plamann (Steven); several grandchildren and great grandchildren along with numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband William H. Grove; parents, Ralph D. and Lebaune Powers; and other relatives and friends.
To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
608-249-8257
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.