William “Bill” Raymond Adler, age 78, of Waunakee, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020. Bill was born August 9, 1941, in Madison, WI, the son of Herbert and Loretta (Kessenich) Adler. He graduated from Waunakee High School in 1959. He married the love of his life, Helen K. Markart, on July 13, 1963. Together they raised two wonderful daughters, Cheryl and Brenda. Bill served in the United States Army Reserves right after high school and was honorably discharged in 1967. Bill’s career as a salesman began with his work as a milk man for his uncle’s dairy. In 1964, he started working for Gardner Baking Company in Madison, Wisconsin, as an extra route salesman. His hard work throughout his 26-year career at Gardners led to his success as the General Sales Manager. From 1990 to 2002, Bill worked as the General Manager with Sara Lee Bakeries in Eau Claire and LaCrosse, Wisconsin. In 2002, Bill retired in Wautoma at his lake home on Big Silver Lake. He could often be found fishing, boating, golfing, and enjoying his five grandchildren. In 2015, Bill and Helen decided to move back “home” to Waunakee to be closer to family.
Bill was an avid sports fan, but his favorite was Badger football and basketball. For thirty-five years, he officiated football and basketball for the WIAA. He enjoyed yard work and being involved in his church.
He is survived by this wife of 56 years, Helen, of Waunakee; his two daughters, Cheryl (JC) Walls, of Las Vegas; and Brenda LaMere, of Waunakee; five grandchildren, Zachary, Bailey, Dylan and Lacey LaMere and Madison Davis and her fiancé Terrence Johnson. He is also survived by his two sisters, Joan (Jack) Stewart and Barbara Adler, and brother, James (Marlene) Adler; many nieces, nephews, and in-laws. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sr. Virginia Adler.
A funeral service was held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, 5460 Mary Lake Road, Westport, Wisconsin. Burial took place at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Cemetery, Waunakee immediately following the service. A luncheon was held after the burial at Rex’s Innkeeper, 301 N. Century Avenue, Waunakee, Wisconsin.
Special thanks to the staff at St. Mary’s Hospital and to Dr. Trent Thompson of Dean Clinic, Waunakee for their loving care of Bill.
