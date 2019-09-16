Harold (Harry) G. Fischer, age 93, of Waunakee, Wisconsin passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019.
Born in Hartford, Wisconsin on Aug. 31, 1926, to Ernst and Gertrude (nee Kuhn) Fischer, he spent most of his youth growing up in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, graduating from Wauwatosa High School in June of 1944.
Harry volunteered for the Army in August of 1944, serving with our forces in Japan. As part of the occupying forces, he returned home in November of 1946 and later enrolled at the University of Wisconsin - Madison on the G.I. Bill. He graduated with an electrical engineering degree in 1951.
He moved to Fort Wayne, Indiana for his first job as a Factory Engineer at Magnavox, later returning to Wisconsin to work at Parker Pen in Janesville, where he met his future wife Betty Gardner. They married on July 1, 1959 in Hudson, Kansas, with his oldest brother Philip officiating.
The newlyweds then left Janesville for the east coast and were blessed with their only child Carol while living in New York. Eventually settling in Gaithersburg, Maryland, Harry went to work for the federal government in 1973 in the Committee for the Purchase from the Blind. Spending 20 years in this position, he traveled to all 50 states to visit their programs for the blind and handicapped, confirming their compliance with federal regulations.
Harry traveled extensively for pleasure as well. Visiting places like Israel (five times), Germany, China, and Africa.
Harry was a proud Wisconsinite. Although he spent much of his adult life in Maryland, he always let people know that he was a Badger. Cheering on the Badger football and basketball teams and the Packers.
Most recently, Harry lived at Home Again in Waunakee. The family would like to thank the staff at Home Again for their care and support during this phase of Harry’s life. He could not have found a better place to spend the last year of his life.
The last of his generation, Harry was preceded in death by his wife Betty and his brothers Philip Fischer and Karl Fischer. He will be dearly missed by his daughter Carol (Don) Stigler and his grandchildren Alison, Rebecca, Katherine, and Isaac.
Harry was very generous with his finances, giving to numerous charities on a monthly basis. He was especially generous to child sponsorship charities such as Compassion International and World Vision. Memorials could be made to one of those organizations or to a charity of your choice.
A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Waunakee where Harry was a member. The church is located at 5763 County Rd Q, Waunakee, Wi. Visitation will be from 2:30pm to 3:30pm on Saturday September 7, followed immediately by a service celebrating Harry’s life.
