Cora Mae (Eakin) Parks, age 90, of Waunakee went home to be with the Lord on Sept. 25, 2019, surrounded by family at Elmbrook Memorial Hospital in Brookfield, WI. She was born on June 2, 1929, in Portage, WI, the daughter of Annie Forbush. Cora attended Cottage School in Portage, WI. She was a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Cora faithfully and joyfully cared for her family, always seeking to provide them with protection and provision. She counted it a blessing to bring happiness to the children in her life, putting them before herself, and told her grandchildren, “Be happy. Love each other.” She will be remembered for this wisdom and her example as someone who sought to love well. Her family is grateful to the community of Waunakee for the support it provided Cora, especially the Waunakee Senior Center and the kind staff at Piggly Wiggly. She is survived by her grandchildren, Jorie (Glen) Wiley, Aaron (Kerry) Coy, and Tiffany (Eric) Anderson; great-grandchildren, Stephen, Richard (Kathryn), Caelin, Aidan, Alexis, Eloise, Oliver, and Eamon. Cora was preceded in death by her mother, Annie Forbush, her sisters, Caroline Miller and Anna Marie Walker, her brothers, Glenn Parks, Clyde Parks, Arthur Parks, and Donald Clark, and her daughter, Sandra Lee Coy. Burial was held at Union Grove Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, WI. Condolences may be left at www.Miller-Reesman.com.
