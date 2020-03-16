Sue Heathman

WAUNAKEE-Sue A. Heathman passed away on March 12, 2020, surrounded by her family at home in Waunakee. She was born in Sparta, NC on April 12, 1917, and grew up in Odeboldt, IA, where she was an outstanding student, musician, and valedictorian of her class. After receiving her music education degree from Iowa State Teachers College (now UNI), she married Phayne Heathman in 1941 and they spent most of their married life in Humboldt, IA, where they raised four children.
Sue taught vocal music in surrounding school districts and was active in the community in various ways as a member of the Humboldt China Painters Club and ’88-’89 president of the Iowa World Organization of China Painters; member of the Humboldt Community Chorus and Fort Dodge Choral Society; and AAUW Women’s Club. As a member of Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, she directed choirs, taught confirmation, and was active in Women’s Circle.
After the death of her husband in 2003, Sue moved to Waunakee to be close to family. She continued to share her musical gifts as a choir member and pianist at Peace Lutheran Church and made many friends within the community.
Left behind with wonderful memories are her children, Michael, Kathleen (Paul) Maassen, Sherry (Jerry) Johnson, and Virginia (Larry) Podobinski; eight grandchildren, Paula (Terry) Schofield, Matthew (Shelley) Maassen, Chad Maassen, Kent (Christina) Johnson, Todd (Jenny) Johnson, Jacob (Melissa) Podobinski, Matthew Podobinski, and Lisa Podobinski; twelve great-grandchildren; a sister, Nancy Bushnell; brother-in-law, Ken Block; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Fred, Brooks, and Marybelle.
Our family is grateful for the care and compassion of Agrace HospiceCare, Peace Lutheran pastoral care, and the many neighbors and friends who supported her. In lieu of a funeral service, there will be a private burial at a later date.
Please share memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
