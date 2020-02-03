Dustin Ziegler

WAUNAKEE – Dustin J. Ziegler, age 24, was taken from his loved ones Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. He was born May 26, 1995, in Madison, Wisconsin to Christopher and Karen (Gehri) Ziegler. Dustin suffered a tragic accident on May 6, 2018. He was a strong fighter and was able to make lots of improvement. Unfortunately, his body failed him before he was ready to give up. Dustin was working as a personal banker with Associated Bank at the time of the accident.
Dustin is survived by his fiancée, Austin Kundert, the love of his life. Their love was tragically cut short but was the kind of love that is hard to find.
Dustin was many things to many people: A loving son, a caring brother, a fun uncle, a hardworking employee/coworker, and an amazing friend. Dustin’s personality was unmatched. He was charismatic, funny, sincere, loving, a true light in any room. Dustin’s love for his family and his favorite cat, Snickers, was tremendous. Dustin loved spending time with loved ones snowmobiling, going on motorcycle rides, and exploring the outdoors.
Dustin is survived by his mother, Karen; three siblings, Samantha (Keith Dresen), Raechel (Cole Chritton), and twin, Damian (Alisha Schroeder). He is also survived by nieces, Haylee and Sadie, and nephew Logan as well as many aunts/uncles and cousins, grandparents, Ruth Ziegler, Larry and Carolyn Gehri and countless friends. Dustin is preceded in death by his father, Chris, brother, Dalton, and his grandfather, David.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, 5460 Mary Lake Road, Westport. Friends may visit on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, from 5-8 p.m. at the Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N Sherman Ave, Madison, and at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of services with a luncheon after. There will be no burial services at this time.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
608-249-8257
