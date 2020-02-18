Betty Pomeranke

Betty Jane (Bollig) Pomeranke, 78, of Dane, passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at St. Mary’s hospital after a long struggle with health issues. Betty was born Jan. 4, 1942, to John and Johanna (Zeier) Bollig. She grew up on the family farm in DeForest where she learned a strong work ethic. In 1959, she married Donald Pomeranke and began her career as a wife and mother on their farm near Dane. They were married 53 years, until Donald’s passing in 2013. In addition to her husband Donald, she was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Richard and Edward Bollig, her brother-in-law Darrell Pomeranke and sister-in-law, Marlene Schmidt. Betty is survived by her sisters, Carol (Laverne) Statz, Dorothy (Ron) Lange, Jan Pomeranke and Mary (John) Tveit, many nieces and nephews and her children Jim, Joan (Tim) Kutz, Jill and Jackie Pomeranke (Larry Klein). Two grandsons, Tyler (Alaina) Kutz and Drew (Kayla Maier) Kutz, and her 3 great-children, Noah, Claire and Leo Kutz.
Betty was a hardworking wife who stayed at home to raise her children and helped to oversee the day-to-day operations of the farm. Once her children were grown, she worked for the School District of Waunakee until her retirement.
Mom was an excellent cook and loved nothing more than to have her family sitting down to enjoy a good meal and to celebrate milestones. She had a strong faith and was active in her church. She also loved to play cards, scrapbook, socialize with her friends (the Red Hat Ladies) and travel. She was fortunate to see much of the United States and several countries in the company of Donald and their good friends Carol and Gilbert Helt.
Over the last several years mom suffered a series of health issues that left her unable to do the things she loved: garden, work in her flowers and travel. Although her health was failing, she delighted in visits from her grandsons and great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Blessed Trinity Parish St. Michael Church, 109 S Military Rd., Dane. Rev Scott Jablonski will officiate. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will take place in the church cemetery.
The family wishes to express their thanks to the Agrace staff (Melanie and Joanna) for their guidance and kindness during Mom’s last months.
Be at peace,
Tempest tossed seas of soul,
Give me rest,
From doubt, and fear
Sun find my face,
Light find my heart,
Song find my story,
Smile find my face,
Be at peace,
Be at peace,
For my life is finite,
And these storms,
Have raged too long,
Even winter,
Must surrender Spring.
R. Queen
Winn-Cress Funeral Home
5785 Hwy Q
Waunakee, WI
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.