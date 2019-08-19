Helen Louise Pfeifer of Meqon passed away Aug. 14, 2019, at the age of 98 years. She was born Feb. 9, 1921, to Gottlob and Bertha Armbrust. Beloved wife of the late Dr. William Murray Pfeifer for 43 years. Mother of the late Gretchen Lucchesi, Katherine (the late Jesse) McCombe, the late Rev. William Pfeifer and Liese Pfeifer. Fond grandmother of Heidi Bechler, and step-grandmother of Jennifer McCombe, Rebecca (Bill) Kostopolus and James (Lisa) McCombe; great-grandmother of Zachary (Alexis), Ellie, Kate, Jessica, Joshua, Nicholas, Maxwell, Caitlin, and Kylie.
Helen graduated from Classical High School in Providence, R.I., in 1939. She graduated cum laude from Pembroke College in Brown University where she met her husband in 1943. She earned a Master of Library Science degree at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 1981.
Distinguishing herself as a docent and librarian at the Milwaukee Art Museum, Helen also maintained close circles through her church, quilting group, bridge and her friends at Newcastle Place.
Celebration of Life gathering was held Monday August 19, 2019 at New Castle Place-Chapel-Mequon, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Milwaukee Art Museum Library Fund or the charity of your choice appreciated.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of the Newcastle Place and the Highlands for their extraordinary and loving care of Helen.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home-Mequon serving the family www.schmidtandbartelt.com
