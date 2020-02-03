Stuart Woolley, age 85, of Middleton/Waunakee, Wisconsin died on Feb. 2, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital Madison, Wisconsin. Stuart left his wife Shirley, 5 children, 9 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren behind.
The funeral will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Waunakee on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, with services at 11 a.m. Visitation at the church will be 9:30 a.m. until time of service.
Burial in Vienna Cemetery with arrangements made by Winn-Cress Funeral Home, Waunakee.
Memorials may be sent to:
Heifer International
PO Box 8058
Little Rock, AR 72203
Mission Committee at First Presbyterian Church
Waunakee, WI 53597
Winn-Cress Funeral Home
5785 Hwy Q
Waunakee, WI
