Mildred “Millie” Paustian
89
Waunakee/ Wausau
Mildred (Millie) Paustian was born on May 14, 1932, in Wausau, WI to her mother Mrs. Elizabeth Shipman. She was blessed when at the age of 3, her mother married William E. Blaschka, and he became her forever father.
Mille went to join her Lord and Savior on July 30, 2019. She graduated from Wausau East High School in 1950. In 1952 she married Harvey Cooper the father of her four children. That marriage ended in 1986. Millie married Andrew Kessenick, they were allowed 10 years until his death from leukemia. In the year 2000, Bob Paustian came in to her life. They had 13 years until his death from Alzheimer’s disease.
Millie spent 50 years in retail, 21 of them at Kohl’s Dept store. She made many friends with her special way of customer service and received many awards. The bulk of her time was spent raising her family and “care giving” for other people. Family was her main concern and she invested all her love in them. If they called, she was there.
Millie was a faithful member of Peace Lutheran Church which she helped charter. She spent the last 41-plus years singing in the choir and serving in all ways possible. The people there were a second family to her, always helping through the hard times. You have her love and thanks.
Millie was a member of the American Legion Post 360 Auxiliary for 45 plus years; three years as president and the rest as chaplain. She was also a Lioness for 30 years. The Red Hats Club provided friendship and many happy times.
Millis is proceeded in death by her parents, six brothers and sisters- Venita, Jerry, Billy, Ed, Ruth and Gerry. Her three husbands, her four adult children Michael Cooper, Marshall (Mary) Cooper, Cheryl Cooper Long and Ellen Cooper Mueller.
Millie is survived by grandchildren Angela (Neil) Schneider, Andrew (Danielle) Doyle, Jessica (Jason) Balder, Amanda (Peter Jubeck), Michele Meyer, Betty Ann (Gary) Harbort, Matthew and Adam Mueller. Also, seven greatgrandchildren, two sisters in law Nancy Blaschka and Marion. Nieces and nephews, -especially Kristina (Ed) Flick who were always there for her. “Special family” include Tim and Jamie Paustian (JJ & JT) and Linda (Jon) Morrison (Wendy-Jan). Ron and Cindy Morris who became care givers in later years as well as dear friends always. The Mike and Sarah Lee Family who brought so much joy into her life. She was proud to be “Grandma” to Dan and Annette Kruschek family and children. Mike and Carolyn Niehoff (Eric and John) along with so many other “guardian angels” from Peace Lutheran. You all know who you are. Once again thanks. Finally, the Jean (Sully) Brennan family who adopted and chose her to be one of their own. Norma Jansen, faithful friend and neighbor, of 30 plus years, who more than once saved the day.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday Aug 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church 701 S. Century Ave. Waunakee. Rev Doug Locken will preside. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. A reception will follow services in the church fellowship hall.
Winn-Cress Funeral Home
