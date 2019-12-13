Robert Lee

Robert William “Bob” Lee, age 71, of Waunakee/Necedah, Wisconsin, passed away on Dec. 1, 2019, at home, peacefully. Bob was born on Jan. 16, 1948, in Beloit, WI., the son of William and Lois (McGraw) Lee.
Bob was raised in Maple Bluff, Wisconsin, where he volunteered on the fire department. He attended Madison East High School, Class of 1966, then went on to serve in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam. Upon his return, he became a Lodi Police Officer for two years before joining his father in the family dry cleaning business. In 1969, Bob met the love of his life, Mary E. Pollock. They wed in 1970 and had four daughters.
In 1972, Bob started his career as a Waunakee Police Officer, serving 26 years and achieving the rank of Sergeant. After retiring from the Waunakee Police Department, they built their dream home in Necedah, Wisconsin, where he spent the rest of his days.
Bob was an avid lover of the outdoors and frequently enjoyed taking “adventures”. He took great pride in manicuring his lawn to golf course grade. He taught in the Police Science program at MATC and was very involved in the Waunakee School District, first as McGruff and later in the D.A.R.E program. He was elected to the Waunakee Village Board, serving two terms as head of the Parks Department.
Bob is survived by his wife, Mary E. Lee; his “favorite” daughters, Lori (Harry) Irwin, Tami (Karl) Betz, Keri (Jim) Ceder, and Jami (Adam) Meece; 10 grandchildren, Josh and Alyssa; Cailee, Saxon and Madeline; Madison and Emma; Austin, Ashton and Addison. He is further survived by his brother-in-law, Rick (Diana Stegall) Pollock and nephew, Brad (Jaque) Pollock and children.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws, Harold and Edna (Gram) Pollock, nephew, Tom Pollock, and many other beloved relatives.
A Memorial service was on Saturday Dec 7, 2019 at the Winn-Cress Funeral Home 5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee.
Forever in our hearts….We love you Bob-a-Lou!!
Winn-Cress Funeral Home
5785 Hwy Q
Waunakee, WI
