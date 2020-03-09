On Thursday, March 5, 2020, Joseph P. “Joe” Meffert, age 81, of Waunakee, went to be with his Lord & Savior.
Joe was born on June 22, 1938, to Peter and Martha (Karls) Meffert. He was baptized and remained a life-long member of the St. John the Baptist Church. He was one of eight children raised on the family farm located outside of Waunakee. The values and life lessons he learned on the family farm helped him to create and start his own business, Meffert Oil Company, in 1965.
Following an accomplished High School football career, Joe married the love of his life, Mary “Pidge” Kalscheur on May 17, 1960. The couple raised four children who eventually joined them in the family business. He was very proud that they worked together for over 30 years and still enjoyed each other’s company on the weekends. Joe was a hard working and humble man, never one to “toot his own horn” about his accomplishments. His passing frees us to do so.
Joe believed in working half-days, and explained it was up to the individual which 12 of the 24 hours they wanted to work. In retirement, Joe could often be spied around Waunakee, as he walked 4-5 miles daily, which helped him survive years of health issues. Over the past 22 years Joe also enjoyed spending his Wisconsin winters in Lake Havasu, AZ. Joe served his country through the Army National Guard and his community as a volunteer firefighter with the Waunakee Fire Department for over 28 years. As season ticket holders since 1970, Joe and Pidge were avid UW Football supporters who followed the Badgers with friends and family for over 40 years. Joe was also a fan of the Packers and the Brewers, but above all, he especially enjoyed following his children and grandchildren in their school activities and events.
Joe is survived by his soul mate of 59 years, Pidge, children Randy (Laura), Ronda (Wally) Jankowski, Todd (Linda) and Troy (Tara), 10 grandchildren: Anna Meffert; Josh (Amber), Tyler and Jacob Jankowski; Lindsay, Michael, Sarah, Joseph, Thomas and Caleb Meffert, and 3 great grandchildren: McKinley, Dakota and Lyncoln Jankowski. He is also survived by his brothers Jim (Linda), John “Jack” (Marilyn), sister Cheryl (Russ) Wipperfurth and sister in-law Sue Meffert, and in-laws Joyce Bollig, Gwen (Bill) O’Connor, Tom (Clarice) and Gerald “Jip” (Lucy) Kalscheur, Kathy (Randy) Kneebone, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws Jacob and Mae Kalscheur, sisters Bernice (Zeman), Mary (Boyle), Joan (Deans) and brother Peter, and in-laws Pat Boyle, Albert “Punk” Deans, Don “Zeke” Zeman, Joanne and Bob Sutter, Don Bowar, Marlene “Chub” and Mike Cuneen, and Ray Bollig.
The family would like to thank Dr. Bill Ranum and the entire staff at SSM Health Care, BrightStar, the Waunakee EMS, Police, Fire Department and Monsignor Gunn for all their help and assistance. Visitation will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church 209 South St. Waunakee on Wednesday, March 11, from 4 p.m. to 7, and Thursday morning from 9:30 a.m. to 11 with Funeral services following. In lieu of flowers, the family please requests donations in the name of Joseph P. Meffert to the American Heart Association, Alzheimer’s Association or the UW Carbone Cancer Center. He will truly be missed by all those who loved him and the lives he touched.
