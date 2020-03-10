David Faulkner

David Wayne Faulkner, age 45, of Fennimore passed away, surrounded by his beloved family, on Thursday morning March 5, 2020, at the Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster after his courageous battle with cancer. He was born on April 21, 1974, in Boscobel, the son of Delos and Donna (Reiger) Faulkner. Dave was united in marriage to Tara Larson on September 5, 1998 at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fennimore.
Dave graduated from Boscobel High School in 1992. He moved to Waunakee and attended MATC in Madison where he received his degree in the spring of 1994 in Automotive Technology. Dave went to work as an Automotive Technician at Mefferts for several years and then became a project coordinator for the Bruce Company. Missing his love of automobiles, Dave went back to Mefferts until moving to Fennimore with his family in 2009. Dave began his employment at Amcor Company in Boscobel in the finishing department and then was promoted to operations partner.
Dave’s passions in life were his family, hunting, fishing, working on cars, and cooking. He enjoyed coaching his daughters in youth basketball and loved watching them compete at the high school level. They always made their father very proud. Dave was able to go on numerous hunting and fishing trips throughout the United States with many special family members and friends. He also continued his passion for cars by building his shop and working on automobiles in his spare time.
Dave was a selfless man who always helped others. He demonstrated that often in his day-to-day life. Becoming a part of the Fennimore Fire Department on June 7, 2011 was another way of giving to others in a time of need. Dave’s passion for life was never shadowed by his battle with cancer. His infectious smile, wonderful sense of humor and quick wit, along with his charming personality continued to always shine bright.
David is survived by his beloved wife Tara of Fennimore, the three best daughters in the world; Grace, Claire and Sophie Faulkner, his golden retrievers Gypsy and Annie, mother Donna Faulkner of Boscobel, sister Pamela Yahn of Boscobel, maternal grandmother Ruth Reiger of Boscobel, father and mother-in-law Ron and Barb Larson of Montfort, brother and sister-in-laws; Tyson (Christi) Larson of Fennimore, Tammy (Cody) Nelson of Fennimore, Travis (Heather) Larson of Sun Prairie, along with many special aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
David was preceded in death his father Delos on Oct. 23, 2017, and maternal grandfather Fritz Reiger, and paternal grandparents Dallas and Betty Faulkner, uncle Doc Faulkner and aunt Delores Feldmann.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Monday March 9, 2020, at the Fennimore Fire Department located at 1070 8th St. in Fennimore, with burial to follow in the Castle Rock Lutheran Church Cemetery in Hickory Grove Township Grant County, Wisconsin. In lieu of plants and flowers a memorial fund is being established in loving memory of David Wayne Faulkner. The family would like to extend a Thank You to Agrace Hospice for the wonderful care given to Dave and his family through this difficult time, and to the Fennimore Fire Department, and Amcor families for their continuous support of the family for the past two years. The Larson Family Funeral Home of Fennimore is assisting the family and online condolences may be made at www.larsonfuneralhomes.com
