Leonard Buechner

MIDDLETON/WAUNAKEE — Leonard Werner Buechner, age 78, passed away on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at his home in Middleton. He was born on March 26, 1941, in the Town of Springfield, the son of Ludwig and Gertrude (Meier) Buechner. Leonard graduated from Waunakee High School.
Leonard worked for Rosenberg’s Grocery Store in Waunakee for several years. He then worked for UW Provisions until his retirement.
Leonard enjoyed working outside on his yard and maintaining a large vegetable garden. He was an avid sports fan. He especially loved watching the Minnesota Vikings and Twins.
Leonard is survived by sister, Rose Grosse; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Marie Schneider, Bernadette Haack and Henrietta Grosse; and brothers, Vincent, Norbert, Louie and Leo Buechner.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7450 University Ave., Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, with Father Brian Wilk presiding. Burial will be held at St. Martins Catholic Cemetery in Martinsville. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the start of the Mass on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family of Leonard to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson West
Funeral & Cremation Care
7435 University Ave.
(608) 831-6761
