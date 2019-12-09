Armella Endres
Armella C. (Acker) Endres died peacefully at the age of 95 on Dec. 3, 2019.
She was born April 19, 1924, to John C. and Catherine (Ziegler) Acker in Ashton. She married Ray A. Endres May 3, 1945. Together they raised seven children on the family dairy farm in Dane.
She was an avid cookie baker, loved her rosary, enjoyed her visits with friends at St. Vinny’s, and treasured time with her grandkids and great grandkids, remembering them all on their birthdays. Some of the grandkids fondly called her “Gramma Knock Knock.”
Armella was a member of many different card groups and enjoyed all of her card playing friends up until the very end.
She is survived by seven children: Shirley Noltemeyer (Benny Statz), Pat (Bob) Fredrickson, Jayne (Larry) Pulsfus, Dick Endres, Roger (Debbie) Endres, Judi (Jim) Nonn, and Russ (Jean) Endres, a sister Angeline Kraemer, and sisters in law Ruth Acker, Agnes Acker, and Fidelis Endres.
She is also survived by 23 grandchildren, 46 1/2 great-grandchildren, with 1 great-great grandchild due in January.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ray in 1973, son-in-law Dennis Noltemeyer, daughter-in-law Bernice Endres, grandson Matt Mueller, as well as brothers Joseph, Ervin, LaVerne, and Herbert.
The family wishes to thank special care giver Maria Hamlin, and also Ruth Acker, Herbie and Eileen Statz and her wonderful neighbors for all their caring visits. In addition, special thanks to Dr. Ranum and his staff for all of their attention and care.
Funeral services were held on Monday Dec. 9, 2019, at Saint John’s Catholic Church, 209 South St. in Waunakee.
A memorial fund will be established by the family at a later date.
Winn-Cress Funeral Home
5785 Hwy Q
Waunakee, WI
