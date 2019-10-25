Waunakee/Arlington – Anita Marie Grinde, age 81, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. She was born on Nov. 5, 1937, in Portage, WI, the daughter of Edgar and Kristiana (Scharf) Bender of Arlington, WI. She graduated from Poynette High School in 1955 and was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Richard (Dick) Grinde at Arlington United Methodist Church in 1956. During their 63 years of marriage, the two were blessed with four children, seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Anita worked as an executive secretary at ARC for many years and at Oscar Mayer for 16 years. She was a fantastic singer and enjoyed singing in the church choir. Anita loved to decorate, especially for Christmastime when her home looked like it could be featured in a catalog. She was a great writer and had a natural talent for writing poems which she shared with her children throughout their lives.
She is survived by her loving husband, her children, Christopher (Roxann) Grinde, Craig (Lori) Grinde, Curt Grinde, and Ellen (Vincent) Schaaf; her grandchildren, Stephanie (Aaron), Adam (Heidi), Krista, Alison, Michael (Alyssa), Luke, and Isaac and great-grandchildren, Aidan, Gavin, Madelyn, Ahna, Logan, and Wyatt. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Anita was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Kent and William Bender.
A funeral service will be held at ASBURY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 6101 University Avenue, Madison, WI 53705, on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at noon with Rev. Harold Zimmick presiding. A visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 9 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Services
6021 University Avenue
(608) 238-8406
