Waunakee: John (Jack) Laufenberg passed away March 20, 2020 at Homestead Living, Inc. Jack was born Dec. 5, 1930, to Norbert and Caroline (Kalscheuer) Laufenberg in the Town of Springfield, Wisconsin. He was united in marriage to Geraldine Koch on Sept. 11, 1956, and together they worked the family farm until Jack’s retirement.
Jack is survived by Gerry, his loving wife of 63 years, sons Mark and Bob (Marlene) Laufenberg; daughters Linda (Jim) Helt and Cheryl (Kevin) Richards. Five grandchildren, Eric Helt, Lindsey and Troy Laufenberg and Matthew and Mitchell Richards. His sister and brother-in-law, Matilda and Paul Flansburg; in-laws, Jerome and Joan Koch, and Wendelin Maier.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother Roger, sister and brother-in-law, Regina and Felix Statz, in-laws Mel and Mary Koch, grandson Dustin Helt, and numerous in-laws.
Due to concerns with the current COVID-19 situation, a private service and burial will be held. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Homestead Living, Inc. and Agrace Hospice; Rev. Msgr. James Gunn and Father Gabriel Lopez-Betanzos for the visits and prayers; and all other neighbors, friends and relatives who supported our family during Jack’s illness.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Winn-Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee
(608) 849-4513
