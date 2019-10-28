On Saturday October 26, 2019, Adeline F. Strzok (nee Surwillo) celebrated her final day in this life at the age of 92. She comforted those close to her assuring them she “led a good life.” Adeline lived her life in the same way she encouraged others - “to take one day at a time and enjoy.” We will all miss her dearly but know that she has joined loved ones and will continue to watch over us.
Adeline made friends wherever she went. She had a knack for making others smile and a wonderful sense of humor. She loved to read and loved games, especially ones she won.
Adeline was preceded in death by her husband, Carl “Bud”, her parents, and her brothers. She is survived by her daughters Sue (Dale) and Mary (Kit); grandchildren Erica (Mike), Sarah (Ben), Steven (Melinda) and Adam (Courtney); and great grandchildren Ty, Ella, Zachary and Nathan.
Adeline’s family would like to thank Cannery Row and all the friends she made along the way.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Adeline’s memory to the charity of your choice are appreciated.
Memorial gathering Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at THE CHURCH OF ST. AUGUSTINE OF HIPPO, 2530 S. Howell Ave. Milwaukee, from 10-11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m.. Private entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
Bay View Chapel
(414) 483-2322
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.