Joseph Pobjoy

Joseph R. Pobjoy, age 61, a resident of Eagle River, died Saturday Dec. 7, 2019. He was born in Madison, WI on Oct.7, 1958, to parents Grant and Ethel Pobjoy.
Joseph worked at Munz Painting for 20 years. He enjoyed the outdoors and his family.
Joseph was preceded in death by his wife Tammy in 2010. He is survived by his daughter: Kyla (Kyle) Schneider; son: J.B. (Jessica) Pobjoy, both of Eagle River, WI.; 4 brothers (Al, Grant, Tim and Scott) and 4 sisters (Bonnie, Terri Lynn, Dawn and Sue) and 5 grandchildren.
A private celebration of life will be held in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.