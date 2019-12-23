Back a year-or-so ago I issued a challenge to Village staff members to recognize someone in the community who did something to make a difference – big or small. All staff in every Village department were given this task, and they did not disappoint.
As we find ourselves in the midst of the busy holiday season, I thought that sharing some of these stories with all of you would be a great way to show the good things that are shared between us (your Village staff) and yourselves.
• A public works employee wrote to a resident, “Thank you for your positive comments after a long night of plowing snow.”
• A senior center employee wrote to a volunteer, “This group is thriving because of you and the personal time you take with each and every person that attends. I hear so many positive comments of what a difference this group is making for them – so thank you!”
• A public works employee wrote, “I would…like to thank you for all you do with Waunakee soccer and helping the youth of the community. People like you only make the community stronger.”
• After receiving a note from a community services employee, an older adult came in with teary eyes and gave the employee a hug.
• A police officer wrote to a citizen who made the extra effort to contact the department about suspicious activity, which then led to an important arrest.
• A public works employee wrote, “And who can forget the time in March when…filling potholes and you pulled up in your truck offering us shamrock shakes from McDonalds!”
• An employee from the clerk’s office wrote to a postal worker thanking them for their extra help with making sure absentee election ballots always get to the right place by the right time.
• One community services employee wrote a thank you letter to a 4-year old girl who stayed after class to help clean up. Her grandmother reported that the young girl carried the letter around with her showing everyone she saw.
• A finance department employee reported that the action of writing thank-yous helped them to notice how the taxpaying public do all sorts of small things to help make the job of managing Village finances just a little bit easier.
• A public works employee wrote, “I just want to thank you for maintaining some of the flower beds that surround the signs at the parks… It is because of people like you, the efforts you make and the good deeds you do, that make our community better.”
• A senior center employee wrote to a retiring meals-on-wheels driver, “You were so calm, positive, dependable, and you are one of the most compassionate and caring drivers.”
• A police department employee wrote a note of thanks to a business owner who read something about our K-9 program and then donated a ballistic vest for the dog.
On behalf of your entire Village team of employees, we wish you and your loved ones a very happy and merry holiday season. We look forward to serving you and your neighbors in 2020.
