As a member of the Dane County Board for the past eight years, I have always advocated for open government. Citizens have a right to know what their elected officials are doing and how decisions are being made. Both the open meetings law and the public records law must be strictly followed.
One example of my support for open government comes from two years ago, when Dane County reached a settlement of the Ralph Armstrong lawsuit. Armstrong had sued Dane County based on alleged misconduct from a criminal trial in the 1980s. After years of court battles, in 2017 the county’s legal counsel settled Armstrong’s lawsuit against the county. The settlement cost $1 million in county taxpayer money. The settlement contained confidentiality provisions preventing the public or the county board from learning the details of why the lawyers settled the case. In response, I called for a change in state law to prevent these secret settlements. Unfortunately, the state legislature has yet to take action on my proposed legislation, but I am going to keep advocating for this change in state law.
Recently there has been news coverage in the Waunakee Tribune and the Wisconsin State Journal of another open government issue. The county board chair and county board committee chairs hold informal meetings prior to the meetings of the full county board, so that the county board chair can receive reports from the committee chairs and prepare for the county board meetings. These committee chair meetings are invitation-only and are not publicly noticed.
The county corporation counsel (the county’s lawyer) has said that these committee chair meetings do not violate the open meetings law. No committee quorum or county board quorum is present at these meetings, so the open meetings law does not apply.
However, I believe that following the open meetings law should be the minimum standard. In county government we should strive to go above and beyond the minimum that the law requires. We should aim to provide the maximum amount of information and openness to the public as possible. In the Letter from the Editor in last week’s Waunakee Tribune, Roberta Baumann made a good suggestion that these committee chair meetings could be publicly noticed and made open to any member of the public who wishes to attend.
The current county board chair is retiring after this term, so the county board will be selecting a new county board chair after the spring election on April 7. If I am re-elected to another term on the county board in the spring election, I will ask the new county board chair to open the committee chair meetings to the public and to provide public notice of when and where the meetings are being held.
In the famous words of US Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis, “Sunlight is said to be the best of disinfectants.” As was well stated in Roberta Baumann’s Letter from the Editor, opening up the committee chair meetings would show that every effort is being made to embrace open government and would show the county’s full support of the sunshine laws.
Tim Kiefer represents the village of Waunakee and part of the town of Westport on the county board. He can be reached at kiefer.timothy@countyofdane.com or at (608) 358-7213.
