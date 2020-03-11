Delivering public programs and services with efficiency and effectiveness can be challenging when revenues are limited and costs are ever increasing. But, when faced with these timeless challenges, good governments can find creative solutions to continue providing services at the level desired by our residents.
I recently asked the Village Department Head team to list for me the service and program collaborations that their department participates in. This quick query revealed that we have over 75 collaborations in providing programs and services to our community. About a third of these involve working with the Waunakee Area School District.
Our community is so very fortunate to be served by such an excellent school system. The District’s and Village’s openness to working together has allowed our organizations to collectively succeed. Waunakee is a better place because of the willingness of the Village and School District to collaborate. With the Waunakee Area School District we’ve seen collaboration with most departments, including co-participation in pedestrian crossing improvements, school land use planning, committee representation (Library Board, Create Waunakee Committee, Housing Task Force), equipment sharing, field preparation, snow/ice management, recreation programming, school safety efforts, emergency management planning, and more.
This message isn’t about patting ourselves on the back. Rather, it’s about informing you that your Village policy makers and staff are eagerly and continuously pursuing ways to bring value and quality in the services we provide. Much of this is never seen or noticed, so this is about shedding some light on those efforts.
In our Engineering Department, Waunakee and Westport collaborate extensively in planning and zoning. Our last Comprehensive Land Use Plan was developed in tandem with Westport. We further share with Westport in mapping services, road projects, trail construction, and utility projects.
The Senior Center collaborates with the surrounding municipalities of Westport, Dane (Village and Town), Springfield and part of Vienna by providing services to their older adult residents. These services include case management and home delivered meals.
The Public Works Department eagerly shared equipment and crew members with the Village of Cross Plains during their flooding event of 2018. I’m sure they’d do the same for us when we are in need.
Waunakee Utilities shares sewer camera equipment with several other communities. The cost of the equipment is high and we don’t use it all that much, but it is essential when sewer system blockages and damage are at hand.
Our Community Services Department seems to have an endless list of collaborations: Wellness and Energy Fair, Waunakee Area Kids Expo, Youth Basketball, Blood drives, Learn to Fish, Farm Explorers, Waunafest Run, High School Phy Ed, High School sports programs, National Night Out, Arbor Day Elementary School events, and Post Prom, to name a few.
Again, I’m scratching the surface here, but please know that your Village Board and staff see great benefit in collaboration. We pursue collaboration routinely, because the end result means better services for all of you.
