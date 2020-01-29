As the impeachment trial has permeated the airwaves, much of it reiterating the messages we’ve already heard, I’ve been more interested in the minutia of the proceedings.
Wisconsin Public Radio and other news outlets have served up excellent coverage of the lesser known rules for the Senate during these long hours of testimony.
Particularly of interest were the beverages allowed on the Senate floor. Apparently, Senators can refresh themselves with a choice of just two – water and milk. Milk became an option in 1966, when an Illinois senator asked if requesting a senate page to bring a glass of milk to the floor was in violation of the rules and was told it was not. You have to wonder if Sen. Dirksen was pulling for his state’s dairy farmers, or if he just preferred milk over water.
As far as nourishment to get them through the long days and evenings, candy is the one option. One of the Senate seats contains a “candy desk” which according, to the website, www.senate.gov, originated in the 1965 when Republican Senator George Murphy of California moved to a desk to the back row and stocked it to satisfy his own sweet tooth.
Over the years, a number of different Republican senators have kept up the tradition, restocking the desk with confections for all of the senators to share.
Today, not surprisingly, Republican Senator Pat Toomey from Pennsylvania, the land of Hershey’s chocolate, has been assigned the desk and is replenishing the supply with candy from his own state. Just imagining the Senators giving one another Hershey’s Kisses during the proceedings brings a smile.
To me, these quirky traditions about our nation’s leaders are the most compelling. They reveal the senators as human beings with cravings and needs we all share. Perhaps in this time of such stark political division, our humanity is the one thing that can unite us.
