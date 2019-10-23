For the past eight or nine years, the Tribune and its sister papers have featured the Halloween Coloring Contest, and each of the editors are tasked with judging the entries each year.
We determine the first-, second- and third-place winners from the three age groups, 5- and 6-year-olds, 7- and 8-year-olds and 9- and 10-year-olds.
Early on, I realized I needed to determine some criteria for judging. First, the entries should be neat, but the outstanding pieces also should be creative. Usually, finding the first-place winner is relatively easy. In each of these, the artist has added a personal touch or interpretation to the drawing.
This year’s template featured a cat wearing a witch’s hat reclined on a pumpkin. Winners of the contest this year added eyes to the cat, a design to the witch’s hat, candy corn within the design and a gradient of orange to the pumpkin.
Usually, several entries are left that could all be third place winners, and co-workers join in to help determine the best of those.
Then I’m tasked with calling the contestants’ parents to announce they’ve won.
One year, while calling the winners, I reached one family, relayed the news and heard cheering in the background.
As I got around to calling the winner of the next age group, one of the names sounded familiar. Again when I called, I heard more celebratory shouts – this winner was the sibling of the other.
And when I called one of the winners of the next age group, the name was definitely familiar. Three children in one family had been a winner in all three age groups, perhaps saving years of sibling rivalry among the three.
Of course, like any contest, this one is not all about winning. The task itself is meant to be fun and a way to engage younger readers with the newspaper. Hopefully, these young people will think of newspapers fondly and grow into loyal readers. Things like these, comics and crossword puzzles are intended to entertain readers, and publishers hope they at least glance at the headlines, too.
Next week, we’ll showcase pictures of the winners with their entries in the Tribune. Take some time to check out their work and their creativity. While you’re at it, check out a couple of our stories, too. Even though they are not as colorful or creative, our news stories are informative.
