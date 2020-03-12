Three times each year, the Waunakee Tribune publishes what we call a showcase edition, and it is sent to every home in Waunakee, to non-subscribers and subscribers alike.
The March showcase edition is the perfect one to include candidate profiles, so all voters have access to candidates’ responses about why they are running for office and their priorities for the area. This week, readers will learn more about who is running for the Waunakee Village Board, the school board and Dane County Board of Supervisors. Several contested races show signs of healthy government and a sense of community involvement.
Knowing a little about the folks who will decide on actions guiding housing, a new aquatic center or splash pad and the next school referendum can better inform voters when they cast their ballots on April 7.
This week’s edition also includes the latest action by the Waunakee Plan Commission and the Waunakee school board from meetings we’ve covered. Feature stories about area residents are also included. Also within the paper are events happening within the community, many free, at the Senior Center, library and Village Center.
It’s what we at the Tribune do from week to week and have done for more than 100 years.
Really, the hope is, those who don’t subscribe will read the paper and decide the news of Waunakee is worth reading, enough so that they’ll invest in a subscription and have the newspaper show up in their mailbox each Thursday.
Waunakee is rapidly growing, so keeping up with all that goes on becomes more challenging. Reading your hometown’s weekly newspaper is one way to feel closer to the community you live in. You learn more not only about the candidates running for office, but other folks who live in your hometown, some of whom you might like to get to know even better. Whether you’ve lived here all of your life or have just moved to town, your community newspaper will help you feel more connected.
