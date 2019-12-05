I had much to be grateful for this Thanksgiving. Of course, I was thankful for my home, my supportive husband, all of my co-workers who make it possible to publish this newspaper week after week, friends, family and this caring community that continues to grow and improve.
Every year, I’ve reflected on my gratitude for these.
But this year, I’m especially grateful for one more presence – a cat that landed on our doorstep in September, young and sickly.
Regular readers of this column probably remember the piece I wrote after she showed up suffering from an intense upper respiratory infection. We called animal control, who brought her to the Humane Society where the veterinarians treated her for a number of ailments. And then we adopted her.
We considered naming her Lucky, because without us, she probably would have perished. But my husband Tim, a big science fiction fan, suggested Ripley instead.
Ripley is the heroine of the Alien movie franchise. Played by Sigourney Weaver, she’s a survivor who, in the first version, rescues a cat from the alien-infested planet she’s sent to. Somehow, in the first Alien movie, Ripley manages to fend off the giant insect-like things that bleed acid.
We have two other cats, but the real-life Ripley’s personality is particularly endearing. She talks a lot, not in the typical “meow” cats usually utter, but with a sound that resembles a high-pitched “meep-meep.”
She plays constantly, then falls into deep sleep, like a baby.
But the personality trait I most appreciate is her morning greeting. While I get ready for the day, she jumps on the bed, rolls on her back, displays her belly and stretches her legs out. She wants pets all over, and she joyfully jumps around.
Each morning, this cat – who appears so happy to be alive and appreciative of what the day brings – reminds me to do the same. She shows me how much joy there is in living. She also reminds me to stretch a little.
I like to think Ripley is grateful, too, for us, who care for her. She’s been thriving since she arrived, putting on weight and growing larger and stronger. She loves playing with the other cats, and sometimes they like playing with her, too.
Sometimes the greatest gifts are unplanned – they just appear out of nowhere. We just have to open our hearts to them and accept them. We had no idea what this new cat would be like when we let her into our lives, but we’re very glad we did.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.