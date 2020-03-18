I came across a quote somewhere in my wandering on the internet that said, “You should sit in nature for 20 minutes a day. Unless you’re busy – then you should sit for an hour.”
As I left for work Friday with my mind rambling around COVID-19, canceled sports and other activities, I heard cranes, geese and other birds calling in the distance. The sun was rising on a new early spring day, and this quote came to me. I wished I’d had that 20 minutes or an hour to take a walk in nature and welcome the migration back to Wisconsin, but I was due at work.
As the coronavirus has begun to affect our communities, health officials are advising us to avoid large crowds. Concerts, festivals, and even the WIAA girls’ and boys’ basketball tournaments have been called off. This may offer just the perfect opportunity to sit in nature.
Fortunately, this is one of the most exciting times of the year to observe as birds engage in mating dances and calls, and the earth begins to thaw.
And yet, as we distance ourselves from each other, one thing is clear: All of us are in this together. Dr. Sanjay Gupta spoke of this on a recent talk show. We all have to take responsibility and be sure to really wash our hands and use hand sanitizer – if we can find it.
Dr. Gupta demonstrated how health workers wash, holding one hand over the other with fingers on one hand scrubbing between those on the other, cleaning out what he called all the nooks and crannies for a full 20 seconds.
These hygiene practices are advised not only to prevent ourselves from infection but from infecting others, as well. Dr. Gupta and others have also advised against touching our faces. Who knew how difficult this was?
The last pandemics our country saw happened in 1918, during the Spanish flu, when an influenza outbreak wiped out 50,000, and the swine flu in 2009, which I’d forgotten all about.
Very few of us were alive to remember the first and most deadly of the two, so for most, we are in unchartered territory. We don’t know what to expect, and are living day by day, adjusting our schedules as we see how this unfolds.
But the birds, squirrels, deer and other animals don’t care as they go about their own survival. Perhaps this is the time to take a lesson from them and understand that we can only take one day at a time.
