This week, Waunakee teachers and students are making the transition to online learning as schools are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fortunately in Waunakee, most families have internet access, and the district is doing what it can to assist those without. But Waunakee is in a better position than other communities around the country where poverty is much more prevalent.
When COVID-19 first landed in the United States, New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio was reluctant to close schools, even though teachers were vocally demanding he do so. Eventually, public safety outweighed his concerns about children having access to free and reduced meals and the education normally provided. There, many children have no access to internet service.
Public Broadcasting Stations have responded, and now from 5 a.m.-5 p.m., children’s educational programming is airing, providing students with at least some lessons throughout the day. Just about everyone has a television, and PBS is not a cable station.
This is just one example of how the media is providing an essential service. It’s why PBS and other public stations, including Wisconsin Public Radio, deserve their viewers’ support.
We at the Tribune, at all Adams Publishing Group’s newspapers, and other papers, as well, are also doing what we can, providing information about our communities as we all isolate to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We are continuing to work each day to gather and disseminate the news and offer a few entertaining stories, too. We all need a little entertainment, even if we’re in quarantine. So newspapers, too, deserve their readers’ support.
Speaking of support, finding uplifting stories is a challenge these days. Normally, journalists hear of these when they’re out and about in the community, chatting with residents. But nobody’s out and about these days. Holed up at home, we obviously don’t have the contact we’re used to with our readers. So if you have ideas, please send them along. We’d love to hear about them and share them with the community. You can email us at tribnews@hngnews.com or call us at (608) 849-5227. Our goal is to provide you with the news of your community and make sure we remain connected, even if we’re apart physically.
(0) comments
