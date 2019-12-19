This edition of the Tribune features our Holiday Greetings section, a special pull-out section this newspaper has produced for more than 20 years.
This year’s edition includes holiday pictures and writing from students about winter, Christmas and New Year’s wishes. Each year, we retype their submissions and learn a little about what these young people are thinking about as we enter the holiday season. Many of them wish for toys this time of year, and some reflect on their favorite winter activities – sledding, sipping hot chocolate and playing in the snow, to name a few. One of the most memorable to me was the pragmatic student’s essay that noted in winter, the insects are gone. So true.
I’ve attended two elementary school winter concerts this season, and these packed venues are full of cheer. Parents are so proud of their kids. Time is set aside for them to take pictures of their young ones prior to the performance, and you get the feeling those images will be cherished.
That kind of support and pride is huge part of what makes those students successful, adding to the high level of achievement for Waunakee schools. Supportive teachers, staff and administrators also add to the equation, but without family members who encourage and value learning, their efforts have less traction.
We’re proud of what Waunakee students can achieve in this district and are happy to showcase their work in our Holiday Greetings section. Take some time read through their writing, and appreciate all the holiday wishes from our advertisers, who support this section, as well.
