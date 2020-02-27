A proposal to install a large solar farm in the Town of Vienna will entail a long process of approvals before any construction begins, and town residents are understandably concerned. Transforming 2,500 acres of farm fields into native prairie with solar panels will affect dairy operations that have existed for generations in the town.
Homeowners who have enjoyed their viewsheds also wonder how the transformation will affect their property values.
As one person at last week’s meeting with the developer, Invenergy, said, she has nothing against renewable energy. Initially, the idea of clean energy powering thousands of homes has tremendous appeal.
But if dairy farms are unable to operate because they have lost agricultural land to spread and manage their manure, we trade one important resource for another. After all, while a supply of clean, inexpensive energy is important, we all have to eat.
The proposal does have one silver lining: As representatives from Invenergy pointed out, although those farm fields will be taken out of production for the term of the leases – approximately 25 years – their transformation into prairie will regenerate the land, and it can be returned to ag use afterwards.
Perhaps a solution to the problem can be found for a truly win-win scenario. If regulatory agencies, with state and county officials, can find a means to mitigate the loss of ag land, perhaps through alternative ways of managing manure with digesters, for instance, those dairy operations could remain active.
The state has a utility shared revenue formula, Invenergy representatives said, and the town and county are expected to receive $1.2 million from the project as the leased land is taken off of the tax rolls. Some of those funds could be set aside to meet the needs of the dairy farms and keep them in operation.
As the proposal stands now, it is not a win-win; Vienna dairy farmers, along with businesses who service them, will be the losers. They deserve a better solution.
