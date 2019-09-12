School choice
can be great
Response to letter in Waunakee Tribune written by Jon Erpenbach regarding “unaccountable choice programs.”
In a recent letter to the editor from Sen. John Erpenbach, it implied that choice programs: are a negative factor in school budgeting. Well, facts are a stubborn thing. The two major sources of income for public school are 1) state aid, and 2) local tax assessments, His article cites that districts receive $4,922 from state aid, He ignores the fact that local tax assessments for public schools are around $9,000. Adding the two income sources makes the per pupil cost for education around $13,922. His article states that voucher programs cost $8,046 per pupil. This savings of over $5,000 year makes voucher programs a financial bargain, doesn’t it? Choice programs, also known as voucher programs, are legal and authorized by Wisconsin’s legislature through statute. These programs do not put a strain on public schools as he implies. Voucher programs are operating financially for less than what public schools require in their budget, so this is a plus. So, what is the problem with choice programs? Facts are a stubborn thing. The fact that Democrats don’t like school choice programs isn’t a good reason to dismiss voucher programs.
The Senator emphasizes the word “unaccountable” in describing choice programs. Once a parent or guardian decides to enroll their child in a choice program, they: 1) seem to have already deemed the public school program unaccountable; and 2) are taking responsibility for their child’s education. Parents still have the primary responsibility for their child’s education. This responsibility isn’t forfeited at the school house door. Parents are in a position to “choose” what educational system works for them. Choice programs can be a great thing. Let’s not let the unaccountable bureaucrats make bad decisions for your youth!
Respectfully,
John A. Dickson
Waunakee supports, lifts up those needing help
Kim Ranne coordinated and ran a highly successful Labor Day food drive at the Piggly Wiggly collecting over 1,700 pounds of much needed items: spaghetti sauce, snack crackers, condiments, pudding/jello, canned fruit, cereal and toilet paper! We are happy to fill our Waunakee Food Pantry shelves with these needed items! Kim, along with husband, Keith and daughter, Lillian and many more volunteers greeted Pig customers and collected donations.
We are also grateful to the Piggly Wiggly management for allowing the food drive to be run on this high traffic day, yielding great donations for the Waunakee Food Pantry! They worked with Kim coordinating much needed donations with store sale items which encouraged donations!
In addition to food donations, Piggly Wiggly customers made monetary donations. Waunakee supported and lifted up those needing help in our community. Waunakee is truly a great place to live!
Natalie Dresen, Waunakee Food Pantry Director
