One student’s story from 1892
When paging through my collection of commemorative church booklets, I discovered this student’s story. I thought I would pass it on to the Tribune readers.
It’s from St. Peter’s Church (Ashton) Centennial Booklet, 1961. The author is Louis Koch, who was recalling his youth at St. Peter’s School in 1892. The story is entitled “Incident of Human Interest.”
“When I went to the old stone parochial school across the road from the church, 69 years ago, a brother, sister and myself were usually about the first ones there about 7:30 a.m. One morning, there was no Mass, and about a dozen of us went into the old belfry and caught about 100 young sparrows just able to fly. After we had them, we did not know what to do with them. That brother and sister who were usually so early did not come until about 10 a.m., so we thought they would not come.
“That time, we had desks that opened and closed like a box, so we put the young sparrows in this girl’s desk and closed it again. Shortly after school started, this brother and sister came, and when she opened her desk, all the young sparrows came flying out, and the school room was full of them. That time, we had a male teacher, and it did not take long to find the guilty ones. He had a switch about 3 feet long and as thick as a finger, and the teacher grabbed each one of us by the neck and laid us over his knee and switched us until he was too tired to switch anymore. When I think about it, it seems to hurt me yet.” –
Louis Koch
Respectfully submitted,
James P. Koltes
Housing plan provides homes for many needs
I applaud the Breunig family for presenting basic plans for the development of their farm at the last Planning Commission meeting. The family has done due diligence watching Housing Task Force videos and working to provide housing for many needs in Waunakee.
The plan considers many aspects of the area for proposed development. This includes preserving and adding land to Water Tower park, the sledding hill and park that is used year around by many.
I can see the family knows the needs of Waunakee and cares about the community. Thank you.
Sincerely,
Nila Frye
