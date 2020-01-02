Frye announces candidacy for village board
I have lived in Waunakee since 1977. In 1978 I received appointment to a sidewalk committee. Committee work has continued in the village and school district for the 42 years I’ve lived in the community.
The population in Waunakee has grown from around 1,500 to 13,821, (according to the 2019 Waunakee Area Chamber of Commerce Guide and Directory). Growth of business, schools and the village has changed and evolved, at the same time needs in Waunakee have changed.
I’ve worked on at least nine village committees under five different village board presidents, as well as at least four school committees. Involvement in this work has molded, changed and grown my perspectives. To this day, I’m learning and growing through community activity, listening to citizens and doing my own research.
I’ve worked for Waunakee to be a community where the quality of life is good for all residents. This is why I’m taking a step I never thought I’d take. I am happy to announce my candidacy for Waunakee Village board trustee. Instead of sitting on the sidelines at a Village Board meeting, I’d like to share the information, knowledge and history I’ve acquired through 42 years of serving the community as a committee member.
Sincerely,
Nila Frye
