The more the merrier when it comes to political forums
How candidates react to invitations to speak is a major indicator of how they will function as elected representatives. I read this advice as a candidate. It said if you only attend events for your base people might think you are a coward and might wonder how you would deal with difficult situations as an elected official.
As a former candidate, I can understand the intimidation that comes with attending an event hosted by a group that isn’t your base. However, I think it is difficult to respect candidates who limit themselves to certain “well-respected” groups. A grassroots organization may attract a different type of person because some groups may be limited in the membership they accept or perhaps they are invitation only, and new members of the community may not have tuned in to how to join a specific organization or may have a limited network. Some opportunities to see candidates don’t allow for audience participation with very formulaic questions submitted to the candidates in advance with them being able to simply repeat what their stance is. I don’t want to criticize efforts to host candidates as any opportunity to interact with the public is fantastic. I’m simply saying some functions and groups may serve a different purpose than an active question and answer session hosted by a grassroots organization.
As such, I am delighted to announce the Friends of Waunakee will be hosting their Third Annual “Meet the Candidates” event March 3 at 7 p.m. at the Village Center. Tim Kiefer will moderate a question and answer session where the audience is able to ask both school board candidates Joel Lewis and Joan Ensign and Village Board Candidates Nila Frye and Robert McPherson where they stand on the issues. Your voice matters to us, and we hope you take the opportunity to learn more about these candidates. All other candidates have received an invitation, and we certainly hope they respond positively to it.
Ann Lewandowski
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.