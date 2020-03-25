This Is How You Can Help
Fallout of the corona virus pandemic is costing millions of people in the United States their jobs. As a result Reach Out Lodi, Inc. is experiencing a significant rise in the number of families seeking the help we provide. We are doing our best to keep up with the needs of an expanding number of families experiencing difficulties. Many of you are asking, “what can I do to help my neighbors” during these times of uncertainty.
Number 1, you can help ROL sustain their program operations by donating what you can ($10, $20, $50, etc.) on a monthly basis. Number 2, you can donate select food, personal care, and household cleaning supplies that are listed on our face book page, purchase what you can and drop off at the ROL Community Store. Number 3, decide to volunteer at Reach Out. And, Number 4, pray for our families in need, for our volunteers, for our community, for our first responders, and those that have been victims of the coronavirus.
Our Board of Directors are grateful for the support realized from our community and beyond. ROL is a place where “hope” can be found.
Working together in partnership we are making a difference.
James P. Schmiedlin, President
Reach Out Lodi, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.