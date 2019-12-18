Dear Editor,
As a survivor and open advocate of sexual assault, stalking and harassment from a convicted felon, I’m writing to you in favor of Marsy’s Law.
Marsy's Law is named for Marsalee Nicholas, a beautiful and vibrant California college student who was killed by an ex-boyfriend in 1983. Her family said that after the murder, they unexpectedly encountered the perpetrator in public—an event that led them to champion additional rights and protections for victims and their families.
Marsy’s Law would give victims the Constitutional right to enforce their rights in the court of law if they have been infringed upon during the criminal justice process.
As per the Marsy’s Law movement website, “Wisconsin voters will be presented with the question above on the April 7, 2020 ballot. A YES vote would mean updating Wisconsin’s Constitution with strong, enforceable rights for crime victims. You have the power to help those, who through no fault of their own, are forced into a criminal justice system because they have been a victim of a crime. Vote YES and give crime victims the equal rights they deserve.”
Please consider sharing my story in favor of Marsy’s Law in solidarity as we work to advocate and pass this law on April 7th. If you or anyone else would like to learn more, please visit bit.ly/MarsysLaw or reach out to me on LinkedIn at LinkedIn.com/in/ChantelSoumis.
Sincerely,
Chantel Soumis
