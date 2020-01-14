Lewis announces run for school board
My name is Joel Lewis and I’m running for the Westport seat for the Waunakee School Board. Voting is on April 7, and I need everyone’s vote.
To be successful you need to work collectively with others, in order to achieve your goals. I have called Waunakee/Westport home for nine years. I have a beautiful wife and four school-age children, ages 10, 13, 16 and 17. We live on a hobby farm on Easy Street, and I raise chickens and love the outdoors. My day job is working for Dane County in the District Attorney’s Office (Deferred Prosecution Unit). I have my master’s degree In social work and I’m also licensed. I have worked for the county for seven plus years in different capacities, starting in Human Services, the Sheriff’s Office and the Clerk of Courts.
I enjoy working with people who are disadvantaged and marginalized because you have the ability to impact their lives in a positive way. You also grow as a person and start understanding your own weaknesses and strengths. I was prior law enforcement for six years, beginning my Career with the New York City Police Department as a Transit Cop. I also have a background in mental health. I was a behavioral therapist for children with behavior issues in school and at home. I was also a mobile therapist for their families working in the home. I was a clinical specialist and a Mental Health Counselor working with individuals with severe to moderate mental health issues.
I have taken various courses in Leadership Development and Diversity and Inclusion. All my training and experience has prepared me to be who I am today. I believe we all have a sphere of influence and we must choose what we want to do with it. The things I would be the voice for would be equity and inclusion for all, staff development and support, safety and Security, community engagement, student and staff wellness (mental health), most of all transparency and effective communication.
I would love the opportunity to serve our students and our community. Vote Joel Lewis for Waunakee School Board!
Joel Lewis
Nila Frye for
village trustee
As a small business owner, Nila Frye understands the difficulties of commerce. As a long-time resident of Waunakee, she’s seen the benefits and downsides of growth. As a mom of four sons, she has the commonsense and grit to ask the kinds of tough questions that bureaucrats dread. As a normal person, she is constitutionally opposed to special deals for special interests.
Nila Frye has been involved in Waunakee’s civic community on committees (personnel, public works, parks, etc.) for 25 years so brings a perspective that would be healthy for this current board.
Please join me in supporting Nila Frye for Village Board of Trustees on April 7.
Eric Sullivan
Log In
