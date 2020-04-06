Our special place
Dear Waunakee Area Residents,
We are very excited to announce that the Open Book, the last section of the “Illuminating A Path” sculpture by Michael Kalish, has been installed in front of Waunakee High School. This portion of the sculpture is on the Southwest entrance plaza and features the names of all donors, businesses and supporting groups that helped make this sculpture a reality. Literally, hundreds of you in our community are listed! Thank you!
Hopefully, you have enjoyed the major portion of the sculpture that was dedicated last Spring. The sculpture’s theme is to celebrate teachers, staff, students and excellence in education of all public and private schools within the Waunakee Community School District. We feel Michael Kalish has captured the essence of our community through his design and collaboration with students, teachers and community members. Waunakee High School students contributed the quotes that are featured on the bindings of the books. These highlight the community’s respect for its history, its dedication to education excellence, and our youth’s goals and aspirations.
We hope that many of you will walk through or drive by the sculpture during this time of social distancing.
We also want to take this opportunity to “shout out” two notable awards to our community within the past couple weeks: 1) The Waunakee Community School District was named one of the best places to work in Greater Madison. It is the only education or government entity so named! 2) Greater Madison In Business awarded the Waunakee Public Library the Statewide, Project of the Year, Best New Development or Renovation – Education!
In these difficult times, let’s pause to thank, enjoy and celebrate this special place, we call home! Indeed, a special place, because of so many of you!
Nick Mischler, Kathy Bartling, Kevin Laffey, Co-chairs, Waunakee Area Public Arts Committee
Grateful
Just back from early morning grocery shopping at Piggly Wiggly. I found everything on my list shopping list for the next two weeks. Found the store safely accessible, and employees friendly. Back home in 75 minutes.
Grateful to have The Pig in Waunakee!
Heather Meyer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.