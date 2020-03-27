Expressing gratitude
Thank you to the numerous volunteers who work to make Waunakee a safe place to live: the EMS, fire and police department, the food pantry, clinic, churches, grocery stores, postal workers, Neighborhood Connection and generous individuals.
Thank you for looking after our health and safety during these most difficult days.
Thank you,
from Elaine Laufenberg and a grateful community
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.