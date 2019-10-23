Food for Kidz packages 500,000 meals
We would like to acknowledge the 1,600 people who volunteered at the Waunakee High School Fieldhouse on Oct. 20 at our 14th annual Food for Kidz event. Because of your wonderful efforts and amazing support from the community, we were able to reach our goal of a half million meals!
The majority of the meals were loaded into a container and are being shipped to Haiti, to help feed hungry children and their families. Some 148,896 meals were given to the Dane County Community Action Coalition and will be distributed free to local food pantries. In 14 Food for Kidz events, Waunakee has now packaged 3,306,036 meals.
This was made possible by everybody who made donations towards the cost of ingredients. We had great support from our Shift, Platinum, Gold and Silver Sponsors and the numerous groups who sponsored tables and helped us with the event. We are already planning our 15th annual event for next October.
Food for Kidz local committee
Talk to your kids about the dangers of e-cigs
Halloween is coming up on Thursday, Oct. 31. Waunakee’s streets will be filled with scary costumes and frightening sounds. However, scarier than any costume, be it monster or ghoul, is the threat that flavored tobacco products pose to our kids health.
Tobacco products use flavors like cotton candy, bubble gum, and gummi bear. That may seem like a treat, kids, but it’s actually a trick.
According to the 2016 WI Youth Tobacco Survey (YTS), 9 of 10 high school students would not try e-cigarettes if they didn’t contain flavors.
Most e-cigarettes contain nicotine, a potent chemical compound that makes cigarettes, chew, and other tobacco products highly addictive. Nicotine can also harm the parts of the brain that control attention and learning. The industry’s most popular e-cigarette pod contains as much nicotine as 20 cigarettes. E-cigarette aerosol can contain heavy metals like nickel, tin, and lead. In addition, Diacetyl, a flavoring found in many e-liquids, has been linked to lung disease. Aerosols contain super fine particles that can irritate the eyes, throat, and lungs.
The Waunakee Community Cares Coalition (WCCC) is asking parents to become aware of these products and talk to their kids about how harmful they really are. Working together, we can keep Waunakee kids healthy and safe, and free from nicotine.
Jodie Sorenson
Waunakee Community Cares Coalition
