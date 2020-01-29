Pleased with Hockey Fights Cancer event
Recently, I was able to attend the Hockey Fights Cancer event at the Ice Pond at Waunakee.
As a fairly new member of the community and thyroid cancer survivor, I was excited to hear that there were events in the area that supported cancer awareness. I was pleasantly surprised in the variety of activities, pancreatic cancer information available, and raffles. It was an exciting, family friendly activity to do on a Saturday.
It was great to see a community band together and fight against a deadly disease and I can't wait to see what next year's event brings!
Sabrina Lloyd
Sun Prairie
