One of those
special people
I know the Tribune has run two articles about Bernie the Barber. That was a good article by Todd Schmidt, but there are a couple more things that made Bernie very special to lots of us. If you were a regular customer and got sick for a while and could not get to his barber shop, he came to you and did the job. When my wife was sick, he brought her chocolate milkshakes. There was no end to his kindness.
He would always lift your spirits by sharing one of his jokes. He must have had hundreds. I don’t think in my 20 years of getting his haircuts that I heard him repeat any of his jokes. He was and is one of those very special people who makes the world go around in a wonderful way.
Norm Parsons
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.