Paved-cver corn
As you ride around Waunakee, you may have noticed we don’t have many street terrace trees, especially on the major streets where the Village has planted zero. Most of Waunakee was farm fields, so without an active tree-planting program, it literally is a paved over cornfield.
Google Waunakee and look at the map/satellite view and it becomes obvious we need more trees even before the village removed 500 Ash trees (which it neglects to replace). We have 10% “canopy cover” compared to 22% for Madison, a major city. Madison has 96,000 street trees on 740 miles of streets. Waunakee has about 3000 on 74 miles…a 31% rate. (Prestige Villages like Maple Bluff are closer to 30% canopy.)
We need an active tree-planting program if we’re to catch up to what our village identifies as “aspirational peers." This need not be costly…you can plant 100 terrace trees for the cost of one fancy streetlamp. Think about Highway Q (or 113 east of Division) as a welcoming, tree-lined, boulevard, for example.
If we do nothing, Waunakee will still be a paved over cornfield in 20 years.
Eric Sullivan
