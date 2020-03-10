Vote Nila Frye for Village Board
Yes, Waunakee is a nice place to live. Over the years, many people have volunteered their time, talents and effort to make it that way.
Nila Frye, and her husband, Vaughn, while raising a family, are two of those people. Nila, with her knowledge and know-how, has served on countless committees – police, EMS, school, parks, etc. – doing a good job.
Vote for Nila. She will serve you well.
Former Waunakee Village President,
Ann Helt
Have you thanked someone lately?
Thank you, Waunakee. There are so many reasons to be thankful about the place that we all call home. My heart is full...and sometimes I/we forget to recognize the good work and deeds of others. The good work of others is what makes our community strong! And one of the many reasons that make Waunakee so amazing, is our positive, selfless leaders and volunteers who devote their time – serving and leading our entire community and being concerned more with the needs and wishes of others than with their own.
THANK YOU neighbors, friends, family, and veterans. Thank you Village of Waunakee: Village Board, Community Services, Police Department, Fire Department, EMS, Public Works, Parks and Recreation, for your time, leadership and service. Thank you Waunakee Schools: teachers, coaches, superintendent, administrative staff, and facility maintenance, for shaping our youth. Thank you clubs, organizations, and outreach services for giving your time helping others – young and old. Thank you area businesses for continuing to invest in Waunakee – helping support our community.
Again, thank you for your selfless services that help us all to have a better tomorrow. Together we are strong. And...together, we are Waunakee.
Thank you,
Angela Docherty
Robert McPherson is the person
Robert was my competitor in 2019. I hadn’t known him except to watch him in the housing taskforce, which was a bit challenging due to the small group work of that body. I have gotten to know him over the past year, watching him attend village board meetings and school board meetings. I’ve been impressed.
At the last night’s candidate forum (which no incumbents bothered to attend), Robert highlighted his efforts to reach out to the schools. He is the only candidate who has reached out to the school district and started a dialogue about how to support them. I hear a lot about schools in village board meetings, but it is always unclear which decade that happened in. If the last open communication was in the early 2000s, all I can say is that 20 years have changed Waunakee, and a conversation is long overdue.
Robert wants to give teachers, police officers and other public servants a choice of where to live in our great Village. If they want to live in this fantastic village and send their kids to school, let’s build houses they can afford.
Robert understands that TIFs should stand for “Takes Income From Schools.” The school board has been clear that money is removed from the district through TIFs (and we the tax payers make it up), while the village claims that the state makes up for the lost income. I’ve seen no evidence to support the state making up for that money. How can a biannual budget with a limited pool of money continually replace new TIFs that are created every year? Yes, perhaps at the end of the 20 years there might be a windfall for schools, but that’s assuming the buildings haven’t appealed their tax basis to nothing.
Robert plans to respond to constituents, work with our schools, and minimize using tax breaks to outside developers at the expense of local homeowners. Please vote for McPherson on April 7, 2020.
Ann Lewandowki
Reelect Tim Kiefer
I have known Tim Kiefer for over 10 years. He has served on the county board for the past eight years, since 2012. During that time he has been a diligent representative for the Waunakee and Westport area and volunteered with area service organizations.
As a Supervisor for our community, Tim has opposed expanding Main Street in Waunakee to four lanes, while supporting a planned upgrade to Hwy. M to handle the increasing traffic along that route. He has worked hard to reduce the manure runoff into our lakes, and the algae blooms that the manure causes which has caused problems with Lake Mendota. He helped us get county funding for improvements to Schumacher Farm Park, including a build-out of the previously vacant interior of the “red barn” at the park.
Tim has earned another two year term on the county board, and I am proud to endorse him for reelection.
Laurene Bach
Tim Kiefer brings leadership
County Board Supervisor Tim Kiefer has been a strong supporter of the Waunakee community on issues from education to the environment. A prime example of his dedication to the residents he represents has been his role in the Waunakee library.
The lot that now houses the Waunakee library was a highly contaminated site, a blight on the neighborhood, and an otherwise ignored parcel of land in Village of Waunakee. As Dane County Treasurer, my involvement in this property started with the delinquency in property taxes. Together, Supervisor Kiefer and I worked hand-in-hand with Village officials, the state Department of Natural Resources, the federal Environmental Protection Agency, the federal Department of Justice, the County Board, the County Executive, and the Friends of the Library group. Supervisor Kiefer and countless other community leaders recognized the value in cleaning up the contamination, getting the delinquent taxes paid, and using the site for a state-of-the-art library building surrounded by a beautiful natural park environment.
I was pleased to have had Supervisor Kiefer’s support in getting the property transferred to the Village and with his advocacy in meetings with local, county, state, and federal attorneys and staff working on the project. It is with Kiefer’s leadership and that of so many others involved in this library project that the Village of Waunakee can be proud of its new prize in the community that has overcome environmental and financial hurdles to now provide an educational and social gathering center for its residents.
This is only one of many examples of Supervisor Kiefer’s dedication to those he represents and why I am supporting Tim Kiefer in his re-election to the County Board.
Adam Gallagher, Dane County Treasurer
Joel Lewis will serve the school board well
We are writing to publicly add our support to the many who support Joel Lewis in the upcoming School Board election.
We have the privilege of knowing Joel for a few years now. He is a wonderful father, husband and friend. He has four children in the Waunakee School system. Our youngest daughters are friends in and outside of school. He is a former New York City Police Officer and is helping make a difference as a social worker. Change is good and Waunakee needs more diversity. As parents of multi-racial children, we fully support change and diversity in our community.
Joel Lewis will make an excellent member of the Board of Education. We urge you to vote for Joel in the upcoming election.
Greta Jansen and Reggie Costict
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.