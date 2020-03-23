Social distancing is key to staying healthy
Waunakee Village Residents,
I am writing this message to share my thoughts in regards to the recent outbreak of SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. It is my hope to improve and prolong the practice of social distancing. COVID-19 is highly contagious, and its spread would be devastating to a large segment of our population. In order to protect the most vulnerable among us, we need to adhere to the CDC’s guidelines on social distancing (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/index.html). This includes only leaving your house when truly necessary and maintaining a 6-10 foot distance from anyone who is not living in your household.
I am endorsing the strictest form of social distancing in order to protect the friends and family that we treasure. What may seem and feel like a burden is actually the only way to protect ourselves from great loss. The number of people who will be infected by a person is limited only by the number of people they come in contact with while contagious.
COVID-19 can transmit from a person who has minimal or no symptoms. For some, symptoms may seem trivial, for others, they are deadly. The severity of the illness is unlimited. Many people will be ill to the point of requiring hospitalization for breathing support. In these situations, family and friends are excluded from seeing their ill loved one, possibly until their passing. To be extremely ill without the comfort of our loved ones is terrifying and we must do everything in our power to prevent this.
At this time, we are limiting the number of people who enter medical facilities, including clinics, urgent cares, and emergency rooms, in order to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. If you or a family member begin to have symptoms or believe that you were exposed to COVID-19, please call your medical provider for further instructions.
I implore all of you to limit your social contacts. Limiting our travel, groups, and social encounters can reduce the losses we suffer.
This situation is rapidly developing; please keep informed through a trusted source, such as the CDC or WHO. Research and development of vaccines and treatments for COVID-19 are ongoing. The more time we are able to give this process, the better off we will all be.
Stay safe!
Sincerely,
Bill Ranum, MD
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.