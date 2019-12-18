Enough hate
The minute President Trump was elected, the left went crazy with disbelief and hate. This is a man that decided to give up his beautiful lifestyle and run for president because he loves this county and wants to help improve it. President Trump has been trying to actually follow through with his campaign promises. So how is he doing? Well, we have a booming economy, the unemployment rate is the lowest in 50 years, he wants to secure a strong border, which all other nations in the world have. President Trump also respects our military, the police and especially our hard working border patrol.
This is how we have rewarded him. President Trump had to endure the faux Russia investigation. Now he has to put up with another bogus Ukraine impeachment farce. I can’t believe as a leader of this nation, he actually had to release a transcript of a private conversation with another foreign leader. How do you think other world leaders are reacting to that? Do you think they feel free to phone our president not knowing if their private conversation is being wire-taped? By the way, our president did release that transcript of his conversation, and it totally destroys the Democrats’ case. President Trump did not withhold funds from Ukraine, unlike President Obama who did withhold funds.
In the meantime, President Trump is trying to run a nation and handle foreign policy issues. Besides all that, he has to watch his family being harassed when they go out in public and then be forced to hire security for their safety.
There was a time when we actually respected the office of president. Now, what are we teaching our young generation? College-bound students don’t even allow opposite thoughts to be expressed on campuses. Is this what you want for our future?
I thought that we had reached an all-time low in attacks, but during the impeachment hearing, the “professor” from Stanford really outdid herself. First, she exposed her hatred by stating that when she arrived in Washington, she had to cross the street instead of walking past the new Trump hotel. Then she really reached a new low by attacking President Trump’s youngest son, Barron! I miss the days when attacking family members of the president, especially young children, was off limits.
Please let us pause and think about what we are doing to our country. Our next election is only 11 months away. This is the democratic way to voice your feelings.
Astrid Faust
Time for UW
Coach Gard to go
What’s going on with the UW Men’s Basketball Team? Each year under Coach Gard the overall quality of play of the teams keeps slipping. He and his staff say all the right things about what they need to do to get better, but it’s just all bobblehead rhetoric.
Do we have good talented players this year? Yes, witness their play in the win over Indiana in early December! So why aren’t they playing up to their potential like that in every game? And why can’t we win a road game this year? How pathetic is that. Is it the players fault? NO, it’s the coaching staff who are responsible. Coach Gard claims the players need to get tougher. I would say “look in the mirror” and admit it’s you and your coaching staff who need to get smarter, be more creative and figure out how to get your players ready to beat your opponent.
Former Coach Bo Ryan used to develop his players and consistently get them to “overachieve”. Coach Gard and his staff have figured out how to get their players to consistently “underachieve”. Yes, King and Ford are playing somewhat better this year than last year. However, Davison, Trice, and Reuvers are all playing their worst quality ball this year! Much worse than the last two years. And it’s not just one or two games, it’s happening in most games. WHY? Something is obviously broken! And it’s been broken for over a month now with no sign of it being fixed. It’s not the players fault. It’s the poor quality coaching they are receiving. The coaches are unable to consistently get the players gametime “ready” and “motivated” to play up to their potential.
Coach Gard is now playing with all his own recruits, and look what he is giving us fans. Mediocrity and a team that is going to become a “bottom feeder” in the conference. UW fans deserve and expect better. Will we be in the NCAA Tournament this year? Not a chance! Maybe the NIT—if we are lucky.
If Coach Gard and his staff can’t “right this sinking ship” soon, then it’s time for Barry Alvarez to fire Coach Gard in March and let him go coach somewhere else. Yes, I am a disappointed and frustrated fan! You should be too! It’s time for some answers, accountability and corrective action.
Sincerely,
Hal Wissink
