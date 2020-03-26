Re-elect Joan Ensign to the Waunakee School Board
Please join me and vote to re-elect Joan Ensign for the Waunakee Community School Board. Joan has spent her entire exceptional professional life dedicated to education, to our students and to our community.
I have served with Joan on the School Board for five years. You won’t find a more dedicated person to the best interests of all of our students and the community. Joan is a lifetime resident of Waunakee who cares passionately for her community. Joan taught in our school district for 33 years, has served on the board for nine years, and she and her husband Tom ran a landscaping business in Waunakee for many years. Joan is known throughout the community as a caring and dedicated leader.
As a board member, Joan puts student achievement and meeting the needs of all students as her top priority. Whether it’s curriculum development, facilities enhancement, program development, resource acquisition, or professional growth for staff, Joan works to provide the necessary resources our students need to achieve their best.
Through her teaching career and now as a board member, Joan is passionate about student equity; all students matter to Joan. As a former Waunakee High School math teacher, Joan has a vast understanding of the ever-changing educational enterprise and a great appreciation and understanding of the professional skills of all the District staff. Joan has worked tirelessly to maintain and expand on the excellence for which the Waunakee Community School District is known.
Joan is a great listener and problem solver. She is a tireless and responsive advocate for all the voices in our community. She understands that our community needs to work together to help our district continue to be one of the best in the state. Those of you who have reached out to the school board with concerns, know and trust that Joan will listen and work for a solution.
On April 7, please vote and join me in re-electing Joan Ensign to the Waunakee Community School Board.
Mark Hetzel
Retired teacher from WHS and current member of the WCSD BOE
